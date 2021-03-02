Homeless pets need fur-ever loving families

This sweet girl is Flurry; she is a kind and sweet girl who is a little shy. Flurry is a loving, sensitive and easy going pup. She is waiting to meet her new family. A meet-and-greet is required if you have other dogs or kids. She can be cat-tested upon request. If you are interested in Flurry, contact the shelter to meet her.

Herman is a large teddy bear of a kitty with extra toes. He prefers to be on all four feet. He is looking for a home with no small kids and no dogs. He likes other calm kitties. Contact the shelter to set up an appointment to meet Herman.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related