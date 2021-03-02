Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever loving families

Bymartha

Mar 1, 2021

This sweet girl is Flurry; she is a kind and sweet girl who is a little shy. Flurry is a loving, sensitive and easy going pup. She is waiting to meet her new family. A meet-and-greet is required if you have other dogs or kids. She can be cat-tested upon request. If you are interested in Flurry, contact the shelter to meet her.

Herman is a large teddy bear of a kitty with extra toes. He prefers to be on all four feet. He is looking for a home with no small kids and no dogs. He likes other calm kitties. Contact the shelter to set up an appointment to meet Herman.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

New York State Police news

Mar 3, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Utica Police Department news

Mar 3, 2021 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project Launches “Count Me In” Digital Campaign

Mar 3, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

New York State Police news

Mar 3, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Utica Police Department news

Mar 3, 2021
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project Launches “Count Me In” Digital Campaign

Mar 3, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Mar 2, 2021