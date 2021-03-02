BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Feb. 22, 2021
- John L. Phillips, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary first-degree (B felony), assault third-degree, aggravated criminal contempt first-degree (D felony) and criminal contempt first-degree (E felony). He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.
Feb. 23, 2021
- John C. Cormican, 43, of Syracuse, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for the charge of grand larceny fourth-degree (felony) and failure to appear for arraignment. He was transported to Madison County Jail to await further proceedings.
Feb. 24, 2021
- Samantha L. Baumeister, 38, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for DWI, DWI w/ a BAC over .08 and open container.
- Jennifer M. Gloska, 32, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- David R. Hutton, 66, of Utica, was issued a criminal summons for criminal tampering second-degree.
- Michael B. Stanton, 54, of Clinton, was issued a criminal summons for criminal tampering second-degree.
Feb. 25, 2021
- Erin L. Smith, 34, of Mayfield, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Steven J. Westcott, 23, of Rome, was arrested for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Feb. 27, 2021
- Ethan A. Murdie, 25, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and speeding in zone.
- Kevin M. Schojan, 57, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unreasonable noise (local law).
- Alec S. Piaschyk, 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for insufficient turn signal, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree (alcohol).
Feb. 28, 2021
- Susan E. Nawalaniec, 57, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate stop lamps, improper plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.