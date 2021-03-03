Utica Police Department news

Police seek public’s help

The Warrants Unit is still actively looking for and seeking the public’s assistance in locating Charles Phillips, 25, for an incident occurring Dec. 14, 2020; Phillips has an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder in relation to the murder of Jahzier Johnson.

Additionally, the weapon used in the crime has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Utica Police Warrants Unit at 315.690.1834.

All calls may be kept confidential.

Gather responsibly

Recently, with the return of in-person instruction at our local colleges, we have seen an increase in large off-campus gatherings.

We understand the desire for socialization and a return to normalcy; however, these gatherings have also led to an increase in the rates of positive COVID tests.

The local higher education establishments have very strict protocols when it comes to positive cases and infection rates. A return to normal cannot occur if they have to continuously cease in-person learning and cease campus activity.

We need every student to do their part for themselves, their friends and their college.

The Utica Police Department, in partnership with these institutions are urging the students to maintain safe social distancing and adhere to the rules and laws set forth by the state and the colleges.

Familiarize yourself with the procedures and comply with them.

The choice and opportunity is yours to make sound decisions that won’t hinder your academic future and progress. Unfortunately, if it is learned that these gatherings continue to occur and jeopardize your and others’ academic pursuits, there likely will be administrative and criminal penalties.

Please do your part.

