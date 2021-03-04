Madison County Courier

Education/STEM Top Story

SUNY Delhi students earn fall 2020 dean’s list

Mar 4, 2021

SUNY Delhi announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.

Local students named to the list include:

  • Mercedes Slade of Truxton, pursuing a degree in criminal justice
  • Marissa Kupris of West Edmeston, pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies
  • Shawna Yager of Oriskany Falls, pursuing a degree in culinary arts management
  • Nicole Dauchy of Leonardsville, pursuing a degree in nursing
  • Brionna Lalor of Chittenango, pursuing a degree in nursing
  • Ashley Learned of Munnsville, pursuing a degree in nursing
  • Ashley Matson of Hamilton, pursuing a degree in nursing
  • Sabrina Paulino of Chittenango, pursuing a degree in nursing
  • Kristen Piraino of Bridgeport, pursuing a degree in nursing
  • Shioban Reilley of Cazenovia, pursuing a degree in nursing
  • Nathan Mizrahi of Sherburne, pursuing a degree in welding technology

