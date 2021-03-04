Oneida resident Michael Carson recognized as outstanding honor guard manager at EADS

The Eastern Air Defense Sector and the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group have named their annual award winners for the past year.

“The nation’s air defense mission requires engaged and consistent excellence from all of our members,” said Col. Joseph F. Roos, 224th ADG Commander. “The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic made this past year especially demanding, and our winners distinguished themselves by going above and beyond our high standards. I congratulate them on their outstanding accomplishments and thank them for their efforts.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s in-person ceremony was cancelled. A virtual ceremony is scheduled for March 5.

Award recipients included Tech. Sgt. Michael Carson of Oneida, who earned the award for Outstanding Honor Guard Program Manager. A member of the 224th SPTS, Carson planned and managed 127 hours of Honor Guard details. The events included one funeral, nine color guard and two retirement flag ceremonies.

The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and 224th Support Squadron in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the EADS mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit eads.ang.af.mil.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the governor for managing New York’s military forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related