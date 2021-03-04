Madison County Courier

SALKA: Dems continue to cover for scandal-ridden Cuomo

Mar 4, 2021

Assemblyman John Salka (R, C, I-Ref-Brookfield) issued the following statement regarding the scandals surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

“Assembly Democrats are continuing to cover for scandal-ridden Gov. Cuomo. They failed to consider amendments that would revoke his emergency powers, rather than facing a tough vote that would hold the governor accountable for his nursing home catastrophe. The Democrats are putting party over accountability while delaying the inevitable.”

Assemblyman John Salka represents the 121st Assembly District, encompasses all of Madison County and portions of Oneida and Otsego counties.

