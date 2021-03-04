Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

State Top Story

Tenney: Cuomo must resign or face impeachment

Bymartha

Mar 4, 2021

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney renews her repeated calls for [Gov. Andrew] Cuomo to resign following a string of scandals that expose serious abuses of power; she released the following statement after allegations of sexual harassment were made against Cuomo by a former aide:

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s house of cards is crumbling before our eyes. The allegations of sexual harassment made against Governor Cuomo are deeply disturbing. They expose the climate of fear, bullying and abuse that Governor Cuomo has used to silence critics and escape accountability.

The latest allegations follow reports earlier this year that Governor Cuomo’s administration deliberately concealed data on nursing home deaths from federal authorities. New Yorkers have lost faith in Governor Cuomo, and I renew my repeated calls for him to resign. If he refuses, Governor Cuomo must be impeached by the New York State Legislature. His crimes must be fully investigated to shed light on the full extent of his wrongdoing.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Syracuse man arrested for stealing over a million dollars from a local auto group

Mar 5, 2021 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

More than 600 students receive SUNY Oneonta scholarships

Mar 5, 2021 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Mattia of Chittenango named to Wilkes University dean’s list

Mar 5, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Syracuse man arrested for stealing over a million dollars from a local auto group

Mar 5, 2021
Education/STEM Top Story

More than 600 students receive SUNY Oneonta scholarships

Mar 5, 2021
Education/STEM Top Story

Mattia of Chittenango named to Wilkes University dean’s list

Mar 5, 2021
Columns Op-Ed Top Story

Stirpe: Legislation will protect residents, increase accountability in nursing homes

Mar 5, 2021