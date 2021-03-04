Tenney: Cuomo must resign or face impeachment

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney renews her repeated calls for [Gov. Andrew] Cuomo to resign following a string of scandals that expose serious abuses of power; she released the following statement after allegations of sexual harassment were made against Cuomo by a former aide:

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s house of cards is crumbling before our eyes. The allegations of sexual harassment made against Governor Cuomo are deeply disturbing. They expose the climate of fear, bullying and abuse that Governor Cuomo has used to silence critics and escape accountability.

The latest allegations follow reports earlier this year that Governor Cuomo’s administration deliberately concealed data on nursing home deaths from federal authorities. New Yorkers have lost faith in Governor Cuomo, and I renew my repeated calls for him to resign. If he refuses, Governor Cuomo must be impeached by the New York State Legislature. His crimes must be fully investigated to shed light on the full extent of his wrongdoing.

