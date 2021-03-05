Madison Ambulance supervisor arrested for fraud and grand larceny

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Brian Rhodes, 45, of Madison, March 2, 2021, after a year-long investigation. Rhodes is charged with multiple counts relating to fraud and grand larceny while in his capacity as paramedic supervisor for Madison Ambulance Service.

Rhodes allegedly falsified business records by submitting time sheets containing false information, resulting in his being compensated for time he did not work.

Investigators have charged Rhodes with:

First-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony

First-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony

Third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony

Official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor

Defrauding the government

He was arraigned in Madison Town Court and is scheduled to return to court April 5, 2021.

