Officer-involved fatal shooting triggers joint investigation

Mar 5, 2021

The state police, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and Town of DeWitt Police Department continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon on Apulia Road just south of Coye Road in Jamesville.

At approximately 12:24 p.m., sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and officers with the DeWitt Police Department respond to a residence in the 4300 block of Apulia Road to assist St. Joseph Comprehensive Psychiatric Mobile Crisis Outreach Team with an uncooperative 17-year-old male patient. As officers arrived, the male suspect fled on foot armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

As officers approached the suspect, the suspect raised and pointed the weapon at the officers.

The officers discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a multi-agency investigation and law enforcement officials continue to investigate the incident, along with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office and the state Attorney General’s Office.

Involved officers’ names are being withheld.

