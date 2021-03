The New Woodstock Free Library will host a rabbit-themed children’s event from Monday, March 29 through Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2106 Main St.

During the library’s regular hours, kids are invited to search the library for hidden carrots. Once they find a carrot, they can trade it in for a plush bunny and a take-home rabbit craft.

Children of all ages are welcome.

