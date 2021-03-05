Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Education/STEM Top Story

More than 600 students receive SUNY Oneonta scholarships

Bymartha

Mar 5, 2021

More than 600 students have been awarded scholarships at SUNY Oneonta.

  • Sierra Gold of Sherburne: Dorothy A. Wemple ’36 Scholarship
  • Thaddeus Karaman of Sherburne; Robert W. MacVittie ’44 Scholarship
  • Allison Winn of Oneida: Parisi Family Scholarship
  • Dalton Yerton of Sherburne: Sam J. Liberto, Jr. ’62 Scholarship in Memory of His Parents, Saverio and Filomena Liberto

The college’s scholarship funds total over $60 million and are the result of contributions from donors, corporations and foundations. It is the largest endowment among SUNY comprehensive four-year colleges.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Syracuse man arrested for stealing over a million dollars from a local auto group

Mar 5, 2021 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Mattia of Chittenango named to Wilkes University dean’s list

Mar 5, 2021 martha
Columns Op-Ed Top Story

Stirpe: Legislation will protect residents, increase accountability in nursing homes

Mar 5, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Syracuse man arrested for stealing over a million dollars from a local auto group

Mar 5, 2021
Education/STEM Top Story

More than 600 students receive SUNY Oneonta scholarships

Mar 5, 2021
Education/STEM Top Story

Mattia of Chittenango named to Wilkes University dean’s list

Mar 5, 2021
Columns Op-Ed Top Story

Stirpe: Legislation will protect residents, increase accountability in nursing homes

Mar 5, 2021