More than 600 students receive SUNY Oneonta scholarships

More than 600 students have been awarded scholarships at SUNY Oneonta.

Sierra Gold of Sherburne: Dorothy A. Wemple ’36 Scholarship

Thaddeus Karaman of Sherburne; Robert W. MacVittie ’44 Scholarship

Allison Winn of Oneida: Parisi Family Scholarship

Dalton Yerton of Sherburne: Sam J. Liberto, Jr. ’62 Scholarship in Memory of His Parents, Saverio and Filomena Liberto

The college’s scholarship funds total over $60 million and are the result of contributions from donors, corporations and foundations. It is the largest endowment among SUNY comprehensive four-year colleges.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related