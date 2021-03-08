Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Hello there. My name is Matilda, I might be a senior (14 years old) but I still have so much love to give. I need to go home with my friend Tiny; he helps me feel comfortable since I am partially blind and deaf (I can still see shadows).

My name is Tiny, I am 10 years old and full of snuggles. I have a best friend named Matilda; she’s pretty special and we need to go home together. We would love to find a pretty quiet home that we can just loaf around in.

We came from a very loving home, but unfortunately, our owner passed away. Adjusting to shelter life is pretty hard, but the staff here has been amazing trying to make us feel as comfortable as possible and feel at home. If you have room for a couple of couch potatoes, stop by the shelter today.

Herman is a large teddy bear of a kitty with extra toes. He prefers to be on all four feet. He is looking for a home with no small kids and no dogs. He likes other calm kitties. Please contact the shelter to set up an appointment to meet Herman.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

