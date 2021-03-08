PAC 99 schedule week of March 7, 2021

Tuesday, March 9
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Village of Canastota budget workshop of March 1
- 10:29 a.m., 3:29 p.m. and 8:29 p.m.: Village of Canastota Board meeting of March 1
Wednesday, March 10
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council meeting of March 2
- 9:19 a.m., 2:19 p.m. and 7:19 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board meeting of March 3
- 10:04 a.m., 3:04 p.m. and 8:04 p.m.: Historic Insights with Matt Urtz: The Crash of B-17 “Pistol Ball” in Nelson, Jan. 16, 1945
Thursday, March 11
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World – “Satan’s War on the Family”
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: CMS and You – “COVID-19 Vaccine
- 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Historic Insights: “Underground Novelties, An Uplifting History of the American Casket” with Michael Beardsley