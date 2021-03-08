MCV Law welcomes Michelle Hollebeke

MCV Law welcomes attorney Michelle E. Hollebeke to the Workers’ Compensation department of the firm. Hollebeke graduated cum laude from Colgate University and received her juris doctor cum laude from Syracuse University College of Law.

“I am incredibly excited to join MCV Law,” Hollebeke said. “I am looking forward to working with the rest of the team to guide our clients through the Workers’ Compensation process, advocate for their rights and do what I can to help get their lives back on track.”

Prior to joining MCV Law, she worked as an associate at Wolff, Goodrich & Goldman, LLP, where she focused her practice in Workers’ Compensation.

