Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Arts & Entertainment Top Story

ARISE accepting applications for artwork

Bymartha

Mar 8, 2021

ARISE Child and Family Service, Inc., is currently accepting submissions for the UNIQUE 2021 Art and Literary Magazine and extending an invitation for you, a family member, friend or client to submit an application.  UNIQUE is an Art and Literary Magazine that shares the artistic visions and voices of individuals with disabilities. UNIQUE represents the power of art to express, educate and inspire.  Art comes in many forms and the creative work published in UNIQUE includes poems, paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, computer-based art and mixed-media works.

ARISE will accept submission forms for literary or visual art pieces accompanied by three to four photographs of the art until April 19, 2021. Do not submit your actual piece of artwork during this time. If your visual art piece is accepted into the exhibit, you will be contacted with instructions on how and where to submit your piece. With this letter you will find the submission packet which includes the following details:

  • Timeline for UNIQUE
  • Frequently asked questions
  • Required release forms
  • Information if you would like to make your piece available for sale.

Complete the application packet and e-mail or mail with three to four photographs of your visual art piece or a copy of your literary poem/piece to: UNIQUE Magazine, c/o ARISE, 635 James St., Syracuse, N.Y. 13203.

Application packets can be downloaded from ariseinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/2021-Call-for-Artists_Fillable-PDF-final.pdf.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact Bill Pfohl at 315.671.5438 or email bpfohl@ariseinc.org.

By martha

Related Post

Fun & Recreation Top Story

Youth Bureau accepting funding proposals from non-profits

Mar 8, 2021 martha
Top Story Veterans/Military

Buffalo resident takes top enlisted job in 27th Infantry Brigade

Mar 8, 2021 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Local students named to St. Lawrence University dean’s list

Mar 8, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fun & Recreation Top Story

Youth Bureau accepting funding proposals from non-profits

Mar 8, 2021
Top Story Veterans/Military

Buffalo resident takes top enlisted job in 27th Infantry Brigade

Mar 8, 2021
Education/STEM Top Story

Local students named to St. Lawrence University dean’s list

Mar 8, 2021
State Top Story

Statements from state legislators regarding Cuomo

Mar 8, 2021