Statements from state legislators regarding Cuomo

Statement from Assemblyman Brian Miller

Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,I,C,Ref-New Hartford)

Today, the Assembly Majority introduced a bill that claimed to revoke Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo’s emergency powers amid a pandemic, yet, sadly, this is not the case. This bill actually allows the governor to extend his powers every 30 days as he sees fit, giving him this power indefinitely. We introduced an amendment to completely revoke the governor’s powers, which was blocked. I don’t understand why the Assembly Majority would continue to protect a governor who is under multiple investigations and has lied to New Yorkers. In the past year, he has more than warranted a full removal of his powers. I am disappointed that we did not go further in helping New York recover from the disaster that Gov. Cuomo has created this past year.

Miller represents the 101st District consisting of parts of Delaware, Herkimer, Oneida, Orange, Otsego, Sullivan and Ulster counties. For more information, click HERE.

Updated Statement from Senator Rachel May

Senator Rachel May

I agree with and support Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. As I have stated previously, it has been getting harder and harder to see a way forward to doing our jobs with this governor in place. Given the increasing number of allegations, the recent expose on potential alteration of nursing home data and now serious questions on the viability of a major infrastructure project, we have reached that point. For the good of the people, we must be able to do our jobs and serve the public without constant distraction.

Statement from Assemblyman Al Stirpe

Assemblyman Al Stirpe

Yesterday I voted to end the governor’s far-reaching emergency powers and provide more accountability in how we address this pandemic going forward (A.5967).

The agreement to terminate these emergency powers, which was not negotiated with the governor or any of his staff, removes his ability to issue any new directives and places strict limits on extending or modifying current directives. This legislation also increases transparency and requires the governor to keep lawmakers and the public better informed.

Additionally, it ensures local governments are involved in the decision-making process from now on.

Throughout the pandemic, I’ve spoken out against executive orders that weren’t right for Central New York. From working to reopen dentists’ offices and gyms to getting local musicians playing again, I’ll always stand up for our communities and ensure our concerns are heard loud and clear in Albany.

