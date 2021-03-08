Madison County Courier

Local students named to St. Lawrence University dean’s list

Mar 8, 2021

The following students have been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester.

  • Sarah Dickinson of Cazenovia is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in biology; Dickinson attended Cazenovia High School.
  • Autumn Sherman of Erieville is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in mathematics and performance and communication arts; Sherman attended Cazenovia High School.
  • Delaney Yates of Cazenovia is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in African studies-government. Yates attended Cazenovia High School.

