Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

American Red Cross aids one after Chittenango fire

Mar 9, 2021

Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to one person after a fire Monday on Webber Drive in Chittenango, Madison County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance, which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to one adult. Volunteers also offered emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

How to help

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central & Northern New York. Visit redcross.org or call 800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities at redcross.org/volunteer.

