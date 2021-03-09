Madison County Courier

Madison County to participate in statewide STOP-DWI campaign

Mar 9, 2021
St. Patrick’s Day enforcement runs from March 16 through 21, 2021

Madison County STOP-DWI Coordinator Matthew White announced that Madison County police agencies will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown effort runs from March 16 through 21, 2021. St. Patrick’s Day Weekend is a notoriously deadly period for impaired driving, due to the number of celebrations and drivers on the road. State police, County SheriffS and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out to reduce the number of alcohol-related injuries and deaths.

The St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This partnership has allowed local programs to increase enforcement and public awareness efforts. The campaign also targets Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day Weekend, Halloween and the winter holiday season.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have made great strides in reducing the numbers of alcohol and drug-related fatalities, too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Download our free mobile app, “Have a Plan,” at stopdwi.org/mobileapp.

