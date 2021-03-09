BLOTTER: City of Oneida Police

March 1, 2021
- Ryan M. Phelps, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, improper plates and unlicensed operator.
- Steven W. Mackay, 24, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Brittany Horton, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
March 2, 2021
- April M. VanPatten, 34, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing, burglary second-degree (C felony), second-degree assault (D Felony), second degree harassment and third-degree criminal mischief (E felony). She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.
- Kevin M. Schojan, 57, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for local law unreasonable noise.
- Salina M. Briggs, 28, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
March 3, 2021
- Alexander M. Hinton, 26, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no seatbelt and operating a motor vehicle out of class.
- Electa W. Winchell, 79, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Nicholas R. Demperio, 36, of Auburn, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
March 4, 2021
- Tiffany L. Morey, 30, of Oneida, was arrested for failure to report a change to the sex offender registry. She was also arrested on a bench warrant for the charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (E felony). She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Makayla M. McCombie, 19, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Beverly D. Stout, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
March 7, 2021
- William H. Ludwig, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for failure to dim headlights and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.