Becker issues statement on American Rescue Plan

Mar 9, 2021

The American Rescue Plan includes $23.8 billion for New York state and localities. Madison County is expected to receive $13.76 million in funding from the federal government.

“On behalf of the Madison County Board of Supervisors and the residents of Madison County, I would like to thank Majority Leader Schumer for his steadfast support of counties and delivering much-needed aid during these difficult times caused by the COVID 19 pandemic,” said Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman John M. Becker. “The ‘American Rescue Plan’ recognizes that the local governments have been at the frontline of this public health crisis. The financial support will help us rebuild our community and make it stronger than ever.”

