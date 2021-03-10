Madison County Courier

Education/STEM

Students named to SUNY Morrisville dean’s list

Mar 10, 2021

SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

  • Patrick Armstrong of Canastota, majoring in Diesel Technology – AOS
  • Patrick Awald of Cazenovia, majoring in undeclared
  • Charles Ax of Munnsville, majoring in agricultural business development – BBA
  • Brandon Ball of Canastota, majoring in individual studies
  • Ayzia Barber of Brookfield, majoring in criminal justice – BTech
  • Caitlin Bennett of Cazenovia, majoring in business administration – BBA
  • Miranda Bookman of Manlius, majoring in criminal justice – BTech
  • Shelbie Boyden of Morrisville, majoring in agricultural business
  • Caleb Brazeau of Chittenango, majoring in applications software – BT
  • Celine Brazeau of Chittenango, majoring in undeclared
  • James Brewer of Oneida, majoring in automotive management – BBA
  • Brennah Caffrey of Cazenovia, majoring in hospitality management BBA
  • Rachel Cali of Cazenovia, majoring in applied psychology – BS
  • Kaitlyn Campbell of Eaton, majoring in business administration – BBA
  • Ryan Carr of Georgetown, majoring in individual studies
  • Marcus Castleberry of Oneida, majoring in science – technology & society – BS
  • Robert Ceurvels of Canastota, majoring in undeclared
  • Brooke Claggett of Chittenango, majoring in journalism & communication for online media
  • Pamela Clark of Sherburne, majoring in individual studies
  • Dominique Codiroli of Utica, majoring in applied psychology – BS
  • Thomas Conklin of Munnsville, majoring in natural resources conservation
  • James Cook of Oneida, majoring in applications software – BT
  • John Cox of Canastota, majoring in engineering science AS
  • Jared Curro of Wampsville, majoring in criminal justice – BTech
  • Denise DelVecchio of Earlville, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Kayleigh DiMare of Waterville, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Cynthia Duque of Cazenovia, majoring in applications software – BT
  • Amanda Eisinger of Kirkville, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Wade Elliott of Morrisville, majoring in undeclared
  • Brittany Erlenback of Chittenango, majoring in individual studies
  • Trevor Fallon of Manlius, majoring in agricultural business development – BBA
  • Lyn Farrow of Earlville, majoring in agricultural business development – BBA
  • Jackson Ford of Bouckville, majoring in engineering science AS
  • Jenna Ford of Oneida, majoring in individual studies
  • Mikayla Gillette of Waterville, majoring in individual studies
  • Jennifer Goguen of Hamilton, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Laura Goodemoot of Brookfield, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Harlee Goodwin of Cazenovia, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Kirsten Grabow of Morrisville, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Scott Griffin of Morrisville, majoring in mechanical engineering technology
  • Alyssa Gronlund of Hubbardsville, majoring in horticulture
  • Kristopher Hamm of Kirkville, majoring in business administration – BBA
  • Jacob Hartnett of Manlius, majoring in renewable energy – BT
  • Jenna Head of Hubbardsville, majoring in animal science – equine science & management
  • Erika Herrman of Oneida, majoring in business administration – BBA
  • Ryan Howard of Canastota, majoring in network administration – BT
  • Erin Howles of Cazenovia, majoring in business administration – BBA
  • Jeremy Huftalen of Morrisville, majoring in residential construction – AOS
  • Edward Hughes of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Alix Hutchins of Sherburne, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Wendy Johnson of Bouckville, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Mikayla Jones of Hamilton, majoring in agricultural business development – BBA
  • Erin Kelly of Cazenovia, majoring in individual studies
  • Samantha Kimpel of Eaton, majoring in business administration – BBA
  • Dominique Knaul of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Megan Kolvik of West Edmeston, majoring in individual studies
  • Jerry LaFountaine of Chittenango, majoring in renewable energy – BT
  • Lorin Leggett of Oneida, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Michael Lopez of Waterville, majoring in accounting
  • Laura Lorraine of Hubbardsville, majoring in applied psychology – BS
  • Mary Lyon of Earlville, majoring in equine science – BT
  • Stephanie Marango of Sherburne, majoring in individual studies
  • Thomas Markert of Manlius, majoring in criminal justice – BTech
  • Tayler Marshall of De Ruyter, majoring in individual studies
  • Connor McDonald of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Sean Mcpherson of Cazenovia, majoring in environmental & natural resources management
  • Lisa Miedema of Sherburne, majoring in bachelor degree nursing
  • Haley Morris of Canastota, majoring in business administration – BBA
  • Savannah Mudge of Oneida, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Joshua Murray of Canastota, majoring in residential construction – AOS
  • Brady Mussision of Erieville, majoring in network administration – BT
  • Katelynn Palmer of Waterville, majoring in applied psychology – BS
  • Alana Parker of Canastota, majoring in criminal justice – BTech
  • Elaina Percival of Canastota, majoring in individual studies
  • Stephanie Petros of Oneida, majoring in business administration – BBA
  • Olivia Piatkowski of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Steve Port of Manlius, majoring in horticultural business management-BT
  • Ashlee Prentice of Hamilton, majoring in massage therapy
  • Kim Pulverenti of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Tammy Reed of Syracuse, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Michael Reeve of Cazenovia, majoring in autobody technology – AAS
  • Victoria Reichard of Earlville, majoring in animal science – equine science & management
  • Christopher Richards of Eaton, majoring in individual studies
  • Courtney Richards of Eaton, majoring in individual studies
  • Erin Rode of Chittenango, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Kamryn Roher of Morrisville, majoring in human performance & health promotion BS
  • Ethan Rounds of Waterville, majoring in renewable energy – BT
  • Gabriella Russ of Munnsville, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Cassidy Rusweiler of Sherburne, majoring in business administration – BBA
  • Rachel Ryan of Sherburne, majoring in equine science – BT
  • Summer Sergent of Georgetown, majoring in applied psychology – BS
  • Dawn Serzanin of New Woodstock, majoring in individual studies
  • Rebecca Shay of Oneida, majoring in applied psychology – BS
  • Daniel Shene of Oneida, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Rachel Siedsma of Canastota, majoring in liberal arts & sciences – humanities & social sciences
  • Anna Sienkiewycz of Manlius, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Karah Smith of Earlville, majoring in bachelor degree nursing
  • Logan Snyder of Madison, majoring in environmental & natural resources management
  • Brianna Spriggs of Morrisville, majoring in criminal justice – BTech
  • Angela St. Germain of New Woodstock, majoring in culinary arts management
  • Serena Stevens of Madison, majoring in environmental conservation science AS
  • Brydee Stewart of Munnsville, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Kayla Stone of Morrisville, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Julia Streeter of Kirkville, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Zachary Strong of Morrisville, majoring in diesel technology – AOS
  • Bailey Strozier of Hamilton, majoring in culinary arts management
  • Avery Sykes of Morrisville, majoring in applied psychology – BS
  • Brittney Taiwo of Hamilton, majoring in journalism & communication for online media
  • Nikolas Thurber of Chittenango, majoring in liberal arts & sciences – humanities & social sciences
  • Liam Tobin of Canastota, majoring in mechanical engineering technology
  • Matthew Vanheusen of Georgetown, majoring in individual studies
  • Destiny Veci of Oneida, majoring in individual studies
  • Brendan Voutsinas of Chittenango, majoring in human performance & health promotion AS
  • Sarah Willard of Cazenovia, majoring in undeclared
  • Cindy Wilson of Oneida, majoring in individual studies
  • Nolan Winton of Sherburne, majoring in diesel technology – AOS
  • Ryan Wozniak of Canastota, majoring in engineering science AS
  • Erica Wright of Sherburne, majoring in associate degree nursing
  • Lydia Young of Truxton, majoring in dairy management – BT

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.

