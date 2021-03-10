Students named to SUNY Morrisville dean’s list

SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
- Patrick Armstrong of Canastota, majoring in Diesel Technology – AOS
- Patrick Awald of Cazenovia, majoring in undeclared
- Charles Ax of Munnsville, majoring in agricultural business development – BBA
- Brandon Ball of Canastota, majoring in individual studies
- Ayzia Barber of Brookfield, majoring in criminal justice – BTech
- Caitlin Bennett of Cazenovia, majoring in business administration – BBA
- Miranda Bookman of Manlius, majoring in criminal justice – BTech
- Shelbie Boyden of Morrisville, majoring in agricultural business
- Caleb Brazeau of Chittenango, majoring in applications software – BT
- Celine Brazeau of Chittenango, majoring in undeclared
- James Brewer of Oneida, majoring in automotive management – BBA
- Brennah Caffrey of Cazenovia, majoring in hospitality management BBA
- Rachel Cali of Cazenovia, majoring in applied psychology – BS
- Kaitlyn Campbell of Eaton, majoring in business administration – BBA
- Ryan Carr of Georgetown, majoring in individual studies
- Marcus Castleberry of Oneida, majoring in science – technology & society – BS
- Robert Ceurvels of Canastota, majoring in undeclared
- Brooke Claggett of Chittenango, majoring in journalism & communication for online media
- Pamela Clark of Sherburne, majoring in individual studies
- Dominique Codiroli of Utica, majoring in applied psychology – BS
- Thomas Conklin of Munnsville, majoring in natural resources conservation
- James Cook of Oneida, majoring in applications software – BT
- John Cox of Canastota, majoring in engineering science AS
- Jared Curro of Wampsville, majoring in criminal justice – BTech
- Denise DelVecchio of Earlville, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Kayleigh DiMare of Waterville, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Cynthia Duque of Cazenovia, majoring in applications software – BT
- Amanda Eisinger of Kirkville, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Wade Elliott of Morrisville, majoring in undeclared
- Brittany Erlenback of Chittenango, majoring in individual studies
- Trevor Fallon of Manlius, majoring in agricultural business development – BBA
- Lyn Farrow of Earlville, majoring in agricultural business development – BBA
- Jackson Ford of Bouckville, majoring in engineering science AS
- Jenna Ford of Oneida, majoring in individual studies
- Mikayla Gillette of Waterville, majoring in individual studies
- Jennifer Goguen of Hamilton, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Laura Goodemoot of Brookfield, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Harlee Goodwin of Cazenovia, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Kirsten Grabow of Morrisville, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Scott Griffin of Morrisville, majoring in mechanical engineering technology
- Alyssa Gronlund of Hubbardsville, majoring in horticulture
- Kristopher Hamm of Kirkville, majoring in business administration – BBA
- Jacob Hartnett of Manlius, majoring in renewable energy – BT
- Jenna Head of Hubbardsville, majoring in animal science – equine science & management
- Erika Herrman of Oneida, majoring in business administration – BBA
- Ryan Howard of Canastota, majoring in network administration – BT
- Erin Howles of Cazenovia, majoring in business administration – BBA
- Jeremy Huftalen of Morrisville, majoring in residential construction – AOS
- Edward Hughes of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Alix Hutchins of Sherburne, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Wendy Johnson of Bouckville, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Mikayla Jones of Hamilton, majoring in agricultural business development – BBA
- Erin Kelly of Cazenovia, majoring in individual studies
- Samantha Kimpel of Eaton, majoring in business administration – BBA
- Dominique Knaul of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Megan Kolvik of West Edmeston, majoring in individual studies
- Jerry LaFountaine of Chittenango, majoring in renewable energy – BT
- Lorin Leggett of Oneida, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Michael Lopez of Waterville, majoring in accounting
- Laura Lorraine of Hubbardsville, majoring in applied psychology – BS
- Mary Lyon of Earlville, majoring in equine science – BT
- Stephanie Marango of Sherburne, majoring in individual studies
- Thomas Markert of Manlius, majoring in criminal justice – BTech
- Tayler Marshall of De Ruyter, majoring in individual studies
- Connor McDonald of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Sean Mcpherson of Cazenovia, majoring in environmental & natural resources management
- Lisa Miedema of Sherburne, majoring in bachelor degree nursing
- Haley Morris of Canastota, majoring in business administration – BBA
- Savannah Mudge of Oneida, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Joshua Murray of Canastota, majoring in residential construction – AOS
- Brady Mussision of Erieville, majoring in network administration – BT
- Katelynn Palmer of Waterville, majoring in applied psychology – BS
- Alana Parker of Canastota, majoring in criminal justice – BTech
- Elaina Percival of Canastota, majoring in individual studies
- Stephanie Petros of Oneida, majoring in business administration – BBA
- Olivia Piatkowski of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Steve Port of Manlius, majoring in horticultural business management-BT
- Ashlee Prentice of Hamilton, majoring in massage therapy
- Kim Pulverenti of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Tammy Reed of Syracuse, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Michael Reeve of Cazenovia, majoring in autobody technology – AAS
- Victoria Reichard of Earlville, majoring in animal science – equine science & management
- Christopher Richards of Eaton, majoring in individual studies
- Courtney Richards of Eaton, majoring in individual studies
- Erin Rode of Chittenango, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Kamryn Roher of Morrisville, majoring in human performance & health promotion BS
- Ethan Rounds of Waterville, majoring in renewable energy – BT
- Gabriella Russ of Munnsville, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Cassidy Rusweiler of Sherburne, majoring in business administration – BBA
- Rachel Ryan of Sherburne, majoring in equine science – BT
- Summer Sergent of Georgetown, majoring in applied psychology – BS
- Dawn Serzanin of New Woodstock, majoring in individual studies
- Rebecca Shay of Oneida, majoring in applied psychology – BS
- Daniel Shene of Oneida, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Rachel Siedsma of Canastota, majoring in liberal arts & sciences – humanities & social sciences
- Anna Sienkiewycz of Manlius, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Karah Smith of Earlville, majoring in bachelor degree nursing
- Logan Snyder of Madison, majoring in environmental & natural resources management
- Brianna Spriggs of Morrisville, majoring in criminal justice – BTech
- Angela St. Germain of New Woodstock, majoring in culinary arts management
- Serena Stevens of Madison, majoring in environmental conservation science AS
- Brydee Stewart of Munnsville, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Kayla Stone of Morrisville, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Julia Streeter of Kirkville, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Zachary Strong of Morrisville, majoring in diesel technology – AOS
- Bailey Strozier of Hamilton, majoring in culinary arts management
- Avery Sykes of Morrisville, majoring in applied psychology – BS
- Brittney Taiwo of Hamilton, majoring in journalism & communication for online media
- Nikolas Thurber of Chittenango, majoring in liberal arts & sciences – humanities & social sciences
- Liam Tobin of Canastota, majoring in mechanical engineering technology
- Matthew Vanheusen of Georgetown, majoring in individual studies
- Destiny Veci of Oneida, majoring in individual studies
- Brendan Voutsinas of Chittenango, majoring in human performance & health promotion AS
- Sarah Willard of Cazenovia, majoring in undeclared
- Cindy Wilson of Oneida, majoring in individual studies
- Nolan Winton of Sherburne, majoring in diesel technology – AOS
- Ryan Wozniak of Canastota, majoring in engineering science AS
- Erica Wright of Sherburne, majoring in associate degree nursing
- Lydia Young of Truxton, majoring in dairy management – BT
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.