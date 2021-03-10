Students named to SUNY Morrisville dean’s list

SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Patrick Armstrong of Canastota, majoring in Diesel Technology – AOS

Patrick Awald of Cazenovia, majoring in undeclared

Charles Ax of Munnsville, majoring in agricultural business development – BBA

Brandon Ball of Canastota, majoring in individual studies

Ayzia Barber of Brookfield, majoring in criminal justice – BTech

Caitlin Bennett of Cazenovia, majoring in business administration – BBA

Miranda Bookman of Manlius, majoring in criminal justice – BTech

Shelbie Boyden of Morrisville, majoring in agricultural business

Caleb Brazeau of Chittenango, majoring in applications software – BT

Celine Brazeau of Chittenango, majoring in undeclared

James Brewer of Oneida, majoring in automotive management – BBA

Brennah Caffrey of Cazenovia, majoring in hospitality management BBA

Rachel Cali of Cazenovia, majoring in applied psychology – BS

Kaitlyn Campbell of Eaton, majoring in business administration – BBA

Ryan Carr of Georgetown, majoring in individual studies

Marcus Castleberry of Oneida, majoring in science – technology & society – BS

Robert Ceurvels of Canastota, majoring in undeclared

Brooke Claggett of Chittenango, majoring in journalism & communication for online media

Pamela Clark of Sherburne, majoring in individual studies

Dominique Codiroli of Utica, majoring in applied psychology – BS

Thomas Conklin of Munnsville, majoring in natural resources conservation

James Cook of Oneida, majoring in applications software – BT

John Cox of Canastota, majoring in engineering science AS

Jared Curro of Wampsville, majoring in criminal justice – BTech

Denise DelVecchio of Earlville, majoring in associate degree nursing

Kayleigh DiMare of Waterville, majoring in associate degree nursing

Cynthia Duque of Cazenovia, majoring in applications software – BT

Amanda Eisinger of Kirkville, majoring in associate degree nursing

Wade Elliott of Morrisville, majoring in undeclared

Brittany Erlenback of Chittenango, majoring in individual studies

Trevor Fallon of Manlius, majoring in agricultural business development – BBA

Lyn Farrow of Earlville, majoring in agricultural business development – BBA

Jackson Ford of Bouckville, majoring in engineering science AS

Jenna Ford of Oneida, majoring in individual studies

Mikayla Gillette of Waterville, majoring in individual studies

Jennifer Goguen of Hamilton, majoring in associate degree nursing

Laura Goodemoot of Brookfield, majoring in associate degree nursing

Harlee Goodwin of Cazenovia, majoring in associate degree nursing

Kirsten Grabow of Morrisville, majoring in associate degree nursing

Scott Griffin of Morrisville, majoring in mechanical engineering technology

Alyssa Gronlund of Hubbardsville, majoring in horticulture

Kristopher Hamm of Kirkville, majoring in business administration – BBA

Jacob Hartnett of Manlius, majoring in renewable energy – BT

Jenna Head of Hubbardsville, majoring in animal science – equine science & management

Erika Herrman of Oneida, majoring in business administration – BBA

Ryan Howard of Canastota, majoring in network administration – BT

Erin Howles of Cazenovia, majoring in business administration – BBA

Jeremy Huftalen of Morrisville, majoring in residential construction – AOS

Edward Hughes of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing

Alix Hutchins of Sherburne, majoring in associate degree nursing

Wendy Johnson of Bouckville, majoring in associate degree nursing

Mikayla Jones of Hamilton, majoring in agricultural business development – BBA

Erin Kelly of Cazenovia, majoring in individual studies

Samantha Kimpel of Eaton, majoring in business administration – BBA

Dominique Knaul of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing

Megan Kolvik of West Edmeston, majoring in individual studies

Jerry LaFountaine of Chittenango, majoring in renewable energy – BT

Lorin Leggett of Oneida, majoring in associate degree nursing

Michael Lopez of Waterville, majoring in accounting

Laura Lorraine of Hubbardsville, majoring in applied psychology – BS

Mary Lyon of Earlville, majoring in equine science – BT

Stephanie Marango of Sherburne, majoring in individual studies

Thomas Markert of Manlius, majoring in criminal justice – BTech

Tayler Marshall of De Ruyter, majoring in individual studies

Connor McDonald of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing

Sean Mcpherson of Cazenovia, majoring in environmental & natural resources management

Lisa Miedema of Sherburne, majoring in bachelor degree nursing

Haley Morris of Canastota, majoring in business administration – BBA

Savannah Mudge of Oneida, majoring in associate degree nursing

Joshua Murray of Canastota, majoring in residential construction – AOS

Brady Mussision of Erieville, majoring in network administration – BT

Katelynn Palmer of Waterville, majoring in applied psychology – BS

Alana Parker of Canastota, majoring in criminal justice – BTech

Elaina Percival of Canastota, majoring in individual studies

Stephanie Petros of Oneida, majoring in business administration – BBA

Olivia Piatkowski of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing

Steve Port of Manlius, majoring in horticultural business management-BT

Ashlee Prentice of Hamilton, majoring in massage therapy

Kim Pulverenti of Canastota, majoring in associate degree nursing

Tammy Reed of Syracuse, majoring in associate degree nursing

Michael Reeve of Cazenovia, majoring in autobody technology – AAS

Victoria Reichard of Earlville, majoring in animal science – equine science & management

Christopher Richards of Eaton, majoring in individual studies

Courtney Richards of Eaton, majoring in individual studies

Erin Rode of Chittenango, majoring in associate degree nursing

Kamryn Roher of Morrisville, majoring in human performance & health promotion BS

Ethan Rounds of Waterville, majoring in renewable energy – BT

Gabriella Russ of Munnsville, majoring in associate degree nursing

Cassidy Rusweiler of Sherburne, majoring in business administration – BBA

Rachel Ryan of Sherburne, majoring in equine science – BT

Summer Sergent of Georgetown, majoring in applied psychology – BS

Dawn Serzanin of New Woodstock, majoring in individual studies

Rebecca Shay of Oneida, majoring in applied psychology – BS

Daniel Shene of Oneida, majoring in associate degree nursing

Rachel Siedsma of Canastota, majoring in liberal arts & sciences – humanities & social sciences

Anna Sienkiewycz of Manlius, majoring in associate degree nursing

Karah Smith of Earlville, majoring in bachelor degree nursing

Logan Snyder of Madison, majoring in environmental & natural resources management

Brianna Spriggs of Morrisville, majoring in criminal justice – BTech

Angela St. Germain of New Woodstock, majoring in culinary arts management

Serena Stevens of Madison, majoring in environmental conservation science AS

Brydee Stewart of Munnsville, majoring in associate degree nursing

Kayla Stone of Morrisville, majoring in associate degree nursing

Julia Streeter of Kirkville, majoring in associate degree nursing

Zachary Strong of Morrisville, majoring in diesel technology – AOS

Bailey Strozier of Hamilton, majoring in culinary arts management

Avery Sykes of Morrisville, majoring in applied psychology – BS

Brittney Taiwo of Hamilton, majoring in journalism & communication for online media

Nikolas Thurber of Chittenango, majoring in liberal arts & sciences – humanities & social sciences

Liam Tobin of Canastota, majoring in mechanical engineering technology

Matthew Vanheusen of Georgetown, majoring in individual studies

Destiny Veci of Oneida, majoring in individual studies

Brendan Voutsinas of Chittenango, majoring in human performance & health promotion AS

Sarah Willard of Cazenovia, majoring in undeclared

Cindy Wilson of Oneida, majoring in individual studies

Nolan Winton of Sherburne, majoring in diesel technology – AOS

Ryan Wozniak of Canastota, majoring in engineering science AS

Erica Wright of Sherburne, majoring in associate degree nursing

Lydia Young of Truxton, majoring in dairy management – BT

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.

