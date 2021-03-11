Education Advocates at ARISE can help with IEP for students with disabilities

Education Advocates at ARISE are dedicated to improving education opportunities for students with disabilities, and the second half of the school year marks the time to start planning for student success next year.

That plan, called an Individualized Education Plan, is the cornerstone of quality education for each child with a disability.

Parents, educators, school administrators and – in some cases – the students themselves come together to devise this plan specifically for the student. This team works together to improve educational results for children with disabilities.

This process is necessary, but sometimes it’s not easy, especially for parents who want to make sure their child is getting all the help they can to improve their education. ARISE Education Advocates can help with this process. Our staff is dedicated to ensuring that your child receives the free and appropriate education to which all students are entitled.

Our advocates can work with you to:

Request special education testing and make sure appropriate and timely evaluations occur

Help you understand students’ rights under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act and 504

Review IEP and 504 Plans

Attend meetings and hearings (Committee on Special Education meetings, parent-teacher conferences, disciplinary hearings, manifestation hearings and other informal meetings)

Access resources, information and referrals to help students with disabilities succeed

Our Education Advocacy program is available to:

Students with disabilities

Students who have a 504 Plan or IEP

Students who have not been evaluated for special education services

The program covers all levels of educational settings, from pre-k to higher education. For more program information, call 315.671.5421.

