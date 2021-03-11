AT&T boosts network speeds and coverage in West Woodstock

West Woodstock expansion designed to give AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers better access to mobile internet

AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in the West Woodstock area got a boost in wireless connectivity. We’ve added a new cell site to enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service. Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.

The new cell site serves West Woodstock, Route 80 corridor from West Woodstock to New Woodstock and the DeRuyter Reservoir.

“We want our customers to have a great experience,” said Amy Kramer, president, AT&T New York. “With 4G LTE service, they’ll be able to experience better network connectivity while staying connected with work, streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends.

“We consistently work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”

These upgrades will also benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety’s dedicated communications platform, which gives New York’s first responders access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data. FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to help those users stay safe and save lives.

These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is the nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.

FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. It’s designed to help first responders in New York and across the country connect to the critical information they need – when they need it – so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer.

From 2017 to 2019, we invested nearly $1.6 billion in our New York wireless and wired networks. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.

