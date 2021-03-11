Madison County Courier

LETTER: Urges senators to support cultured meat research

Bymartha

Mar 11, 2021

To the Editor:

I imagine there are animals Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand care about deeply – perhaps a dog or a cat. The truth is, there’s not much difference between these creatures and the more than a trillion aquatic and land animals we kill each year for human consumption.

That’s why the senators should support federal funding for cultured meat research.

For readers who don’t know, cultured meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. This revolutionary protein has already been granted regularity approval in Singapore. An Israeli company has reduced its production cost to $7.50 for a quarter pound of cultured chicken. Still, further development is necessary to make the price competitive with slaughtered meat.

Jon Hochschartner, Granby, Conn.

