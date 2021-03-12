Utica GIVE Strike Team makes weapons possession arrests

At approximately 10:30 p.m. March 11, 2021, GIVE Strike Team members were conducting proactive enforcement due to a shots-fired call earlier in the evening. At about that time, they observed a vehicle commit traffic violations and a stop was attempted.

Ultimately, the vehicle in question pulled into a driveway on the 1600 block of Steuben Street. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed it was occupied by five individuals. During the course of the interview of these occupants, they learned that the rear driver-side passenger, a 15-year-old male, was in possession of a loaded .22-caliber handgun.

Another loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine was located under the front passenger seat during a search of the remainder of the occupants and the vehicle.

At that point, all occupants were arrested and brought to the Utica Police Department. The 15-year-old and a 16-year-old juvenile were charged with weapons possession-related offenses, but will not be named due to their age.

Additionally, police charged:

Robert Bradley, 21, of Utica, with criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Lewis Taylor, 22, of Utica, with criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; and

Xavior Robinson age 18, of Utica, with criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation into the shots-fired incident continues.

