Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

American Red Cross aids three after West Edmeston fire

Bymartha

Mar 12, 2021

Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to three people after a fire Thursday evening on Stillman Road in West Edmeston, Madison County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance, which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and a 5-year-old child. Volunteers also offered health services and emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

You can help

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central & Northern New York. Visit redcross.org or call 800.RED.CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.

