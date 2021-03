At about 7:30 a.m. March 12, 2021, Utica police units were dispatched to the 1600 block of Sunset Avenue for a deceased male gunshot victim. Kelvin Valladares, 20, of Utica, was located in the rear yard of a residence there.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they are actively pursuing all leads.

“We ask that you keep Kelvin’s family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” said Sgt. Michael Curley. “Additional information will be released as available.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related