National Guard announces death of New York soldier in Washington D.C.

The New York National Guard regrets to announce that Specialist Justin Grennell, a New York Army National Guard soldier on duty in Washington D.C., was pronounced dead in his hotel room by emergency services personnel early March 11, 2021. Grennell, a 26-year-old Marcellus resident assigned to A Troop of the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, was found unresponsive by his roommate.

New York National Guard soldiers immediately called 911 and administered CPR until police and emergency services personnel arrived.

His death is under investigation by the Washington, D.C., Metro Police.

Grennell was one of 540 New York National Guard soldiers sent to Washington in January to provide security following the inauguration of President Joseph Biden. He enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2014 and served as an anti-tank gunner in A Troop, which is based in Geneva. Grennell also served in support of the New York National Guard’s COVID-19 pandemic response mission from April to June of 2020.

His military awards include the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.

“All of us in the New York National Guard are deeply saddened by the death of this young soldier,” said Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York. “When our state and nation called, he stepped forward and enlisted. Following the attack on our nation’s Capitol Jan. 6, he selflessly deployed to Washington, D.C. Our thoughts are with his family in this most trying time.”

