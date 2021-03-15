Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Say hello to the very handsome VonDrake, an Anatolian shepherd/Alaskan husky mix. This gorgeous boy is four years old. He thinks he’s still a puppy, and wants to cuddle on your lap. He’s fantastic on a leash and likes to be outside all the time.

He needs lots of room to run and explore. Kids in an adoptive home would be okay, as he’s lived with children before. He loves treats, rawhides and especially wonderful belly rubs. He’s not really easily excited and is more of a laid back boy. He’s truly a love and would be a delightful addition to your home. Call the shelter for more information.

Rose is a beautiful girl who is looking for a home. She would be a great kitty for a quiet home and prefers to be queen of the household. She loves cat trees and likes being petted. She needs to be in a home with older kids and no doggies. If you would like to setup a visit to meet Rose, call the shelter.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

