Lebanon seeks residents to serve on planning, assessment boards

Lebanon town officials are seeking residents interested in serving on the Lebanon Planning Board and Lebanon Assessment Board of Review.

Planning board members meet monthly to consider land use applications and change of use, as well as any subdivision or property change requests.

Assessment Board of Review members meet for grievance day with local residents who feel their property assessment is too high and consider requests to lower assessments.

The town has several vacancies they are looking to fill.

Contact Town Supervisor Jim Goldstein and submit a letter of interest by emailing lebanon@citlink.net to be considered for appointment.

