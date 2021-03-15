Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Lebanon seeks residents to serve on planning, assessment boards

Bymartha

Mar 15, 2021

Lebanon town officials are seeking residents interested in serving on the Lebanon Planning Board and Lebanon Assessment Board of Review.

Planning board members meet monthly to consider land use applications and change of use, as well as any subdivision or property change requests.

Assessment Board of Review members meet for grievance day with local residents who feel their property assessment is too high and consider requests to lower assessments.

The town has several vacancies they are looking to fill.

Contact Town Supervisor Jim Goldstein and submit a letter of interest by emailing lebanon@citlink.net to be considered for appointment.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of March 14, 2021

Mar 15, 2021 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Students help community with vaccine call center work

Mar 15, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Red Cross urges everyone to turn and test for daylight saving

Mar 15, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

Lebanon seeks residents to serve on planning, assessment boards

Mar 15, 2021
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of March 14, 2021

Mar 15, 2021
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Students help community with vaccine call center work

Mar 15, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Red Cross urges everyone to turn and test for daylight saving

Mar 15, 2021