BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

March 8, 2021
- Dalton J. Berger, 24, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for speeding in zone, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
March 9, 2021
- Curtis M. Landon, 25, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and improper plates.
March 10, 2021
- Shareefeh M. Marji, 57, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for the local laws of littering and garbage violation.
March 11, 2021
- Amanda J. Murray, 39, of Herkimer, was arrested on an arrest warrant for first-degree criminal contempt (felony) and second-degree criminal contempt. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash, $5,000 bond or $20,000 unsecured bond.
- Billie A. Vonkrusze, 47, of Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (alcohol), second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more open suspensions on three or more dates), insufficient turn signal and unlicensed operator. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
March 12, 2021
- Kaliyah A. Mitchell, 20, of Reading, Pa., was issued appearance tickets for reckless driving, speeding in zone, unsafe start and unlicensed operator.
- Brandon L. Homer, 37, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of third-degree assault. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
March 13, 2021
- Zachary W. Winchell, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Katrina R. Nugent, 27, of Lowville, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Dylan R. McNabb, 28, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Brandon E. Garlock, 30, of Canastota, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants. The first was for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no stop lamps, improper plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The second was for failure to appear on the charges of displaying a false inspection sticker, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/insufficient turn signal, unlicensed operator, failure to comply with a police officer, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court on all of the above charges and released on his own recognizance.
March 15, 2021
- Christopher J. Garrow, 21, of Canastota, was arrested for second-degree burglary (felony), criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.