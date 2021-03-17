Funding available for 2021 canal-related events

With New York state beginning to open more and an increase in gathering sizes allowed in public spaces, Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in partnership with the NYS Canal Corporation has opened a call for applications for 2021 canal-related event funding.

Municipalities and nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations may apply for $500 sponsorships for events that promote or celebrate the distinctive historic, cultural or recreational resources throughout the Canalway Corridor.

Events that actively include or serve people with disabilities or people from underserved populations are encouraged to apply.

“We are eager for a return of safe events that showcase New York state’s extraordinary canal heritage and recreational resources,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “Pre-pandemic research shows that events and tours draw hundreds of thousands of people to the canal each year and deliver $1.3 billion annually in economic benefits to communities.”

“As New York begins to reopen and return to normal, we’re thrilled to be working with canal-side communities and partners to uplift local economies and remind New Yorkers of the tremendous historic significance and opportunity offered by the Erie Canal,” said Brian U. Stratton, director of the New York State Canal Corporation. “Alongside the efforts of Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo to reinvigorate upstate cities and towns along the canals through the Reimagine the Canals Program, these events will bring New Yorkers together in a safe way and bring a much-needed boost to communities along the length of the canal.”

Applications are due by April 16, 2021, and events must take place from May 1 through October 31, 2021. A minimum one-to-one match is required. Eligible events must comply with state COVID-19 guidelines.

For instructions and an online application, visit eriecanalway.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related