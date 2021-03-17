Local psychologist publishes ‘Holy Rollers’

Mascot Books announces the release of “Holy Rollers,” written by Dr. James Wallace of Hamilton.

Wallace is a clinical psychologist, educational psychologist and sports psychologist; he also has published a nonfiction book about the physical and mental aspects of athletics, “On Target: Comparative Challenges of Sports & Games” and several articles about aikido.

“Holy Rollers” review:

“Max Azure, a professional golfer working for the Rolling Greens Golf Club, enjoys his life with a Zen philosophy and a keen sense of humor. He spends his days giving golf lessons, training aikido, matching wits with his best friend Mitch Treasure, and attempting to qualify for the upcoming U.S. Open. But all that changes when one of his regulars, Pastor Puttnam, is found dead on the thirteenth green; the police declare it an accident, but Max isn’t convinced. As more members of the local clergy are found dead, Max and Mitch team up to try and catch the culprit, but will they be able to find out who is behind the murders before another member of their community is lost? Holy Rollers combines dark suspense, psychology, and humor in this ace of a novel that will leave you guessing from tee time through the back nine.”

Wallace enjoys golf and aikido, having served as sensei of two dojos in Southern California and one in Ithaca before running the Colgate University Aikido Club in Hamilton the past 25 years. He resides in Hamilton with his wife Ann and teaches courses in wellness. The couple has two adult daughters.

For more information, visit eqpsych.com, drjimswhims.home.blog or find him on Facebook and LinkedIn.

“Holy Rollers” is registered with the American Wholesale Book Company, Baker & Taylor, Follett Library Resources, Ingram and is available online at Amazon, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Nobles and Mascot Books.

