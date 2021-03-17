Canastota announces installation of EVC stations

Canastota received funding from NSYERDA and National Grid to install two new electric vehicle charging stations, which are available to the public in the parking lot at 205 S. Peterboro St.

The spaces are convenient to the trail systems and downtown business and restaurants.

“This is an opportunity for people in surrounding communities to visit, walk on the Lenox Rail Trail or the Erie Canal, charge their vehicles and grab some lunch downtown,” said Mayor Rosanne Warner. “We’re excited to continue growing.”

Not only are these chargers an asset to visitors in the community, but they’re vital to the village, too, she said.

The village has received additional grant money to purchase a new plug-in hybrid vehicle for the code enforcement officer, which will replace the aging vehicle – purchased used from another municipality – in use by the CEO.

In addition to the fuel savings, the village expects savings in repair costs over the existing vehicle.

“These grant funds by NYSERDA support sustainable initiatives around New York state,” said Village Administrator Jenn Farwell. “These funds have helped our community save money through this vehicle purchase, efficient lighting in municipally owned buildings and even with new LED street lights.”

The car chargers are available in the village municipal lot 24 hours a day. For more information, call 315.697.7559.

