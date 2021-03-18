Ziemba Canisius Student-Athlete of the Month for February

Canisius College has named Anna Ziemba of Cazenovia a Student-Athlete of the Month for February.

Ziemba is a member of the women’s lacrosse team at Canisius; during her rookie campaign on Main Street, Ziemba played in all six games, making five starts during the pandemic-shortened season.

Ziemba recorded a career-high two goals and an assist to post a career-high three points in the Golden Griffins’ final contest against “Little Three” foe St. Bonaventure.

Ziemba is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2023 and pursuing a degree in biology.

The Canisius athletic department has a strong tradition of success in the classroom, as 19 of the 20 varsity programs posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or better for the 2020 fall semester. Eleven teams recorded a team GPA of 3.25 or higher, and the school’s 407 student-athletes combined to post a department grade point average of 3.33 for the term.

The fall semester also saw 56 student-athletes earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Those 56 student-athletes were part of a group of 277 Canisius student-athletes to record a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. That breaks down to 68.1 percent of the college’s student-athlete population.

