State Soil and Water Conservation Committee to meet Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Mar 19, 2021

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law and Executive Order 202.1, the state Soil and Water Conservation Committee gives notice that it will conduct a teleconference meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

To access the webinar, visit meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mdc3a96d62bbe7976addc569e023df0b1.

In compliance with Executive Order 202.1, a recording of the meeting and a transcript will be available after the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee#meeting-materials.

