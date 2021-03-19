STOP-DWI Madison County to sponsor spring coloring contest

Forms to be available in participating Madison County libraries

STOP-DWI Madison County is partnering with libraries in Madison County for Alcohol Awareness Month to sponsor a spring coloring contest for youth. The month of April is nationally known as Alcohol Awareness Month to increase awareness and understanding of the nation’s third-leading cause of preventable death: alcohol. The STOP-DWI Program was established in November of 1981 to coordinate state and local efforts to reduce impaired-driving offenses and to prevent crashes across the state.

“This coloring contest is an opportunity to raise awareness and open lines of communication regarding the use of alcohol, how to help those struggling with a alcohol-use disorder and the effects of impaired driving,” said Paitience Burch, STOP-DWI prevention education specialist. “I am excited to see the submissions from across the county.”

Coloring contest sheets can be picked up from the Canastota Public Library, Morrisville Public Library, New Woodstock Free Library, Earlville Free Library, DeRuyter Free Library and Oneida Public Library.

Entries must be turned in at the library from which they were received by March 29. The age groups are 5 to 7, 8 to 10 and 11 and 13. Winners will be announced April 2 and each will receive a STOP-DWI basket.

All entries will be displayed at participating libraries across the county to continue spreading awareness about the dangers of alcoholism and driving while impaired.

BRiDGES, Madison County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc., is a non-profit prevention agency with the mission to provide community education and information on alcoholism and substance abuse and to refer those in need of services to the appropriate treatment providers. BRiDGES has since expanded its services to include youth gambling prevention, an LGBTQIA support network, suicide prevention and an Employee Assistance Program.

If your business is interested in participating in STOP DWI initiatives in the future, contact pburch@bridges-mccasa.org or call 315.697.3947.

