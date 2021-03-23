New Woodstock Free Library hosts virtual pet pageant

To celebrate National Pet Day, the New Woodstock Free Library will host a pet pageant at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, via Zoom.

In this virtual show-and-tell, participants will be invited to introduce their furry, feathered or scaly friends to the audience and answer questions about their pet’s name, age, what they love most about them and whether the animal has any special talents or tricks.

The program is open to all ages.

To receive the Zoom link to participate, email helia@midyork.org or message the library on Facebook.

