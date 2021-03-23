BLOTTER: Oneida City Police

March 15, 2021
- Christine A. Campfield, 30, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for reckless driving and moved from lane unsafely.
- Alicia A. Coonrod, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
- Melissa I. Brown, 32, of Verona, was issued a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more open suspensions on three or more dates), operating an uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
March 16, 2021
- Adrian K. Johnson, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- John A. Durr, 25, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was also arrested on two separate arrest warrants. The first was for failure to appear for arraignment on the charges of resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree harassment. The second was for failure to appear for arraignment on the charge of second-degree aggravated harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court on all warrant charges and released on his own recognizance.
March 17, 2021
- David L. Gallagher, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for local law violations of unlicensed dog and dog at large.
- Steven R. Buss, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for local law violations of unlicensed dog and dog at large.
- Stephen J. Angle, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony).
- Aaron J. Owens, 29, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
- Brandon E. Garlock, 30, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a local law violation of possession of synthetic drugs or other similar substance (misdemeanor).
- Robert L. Miller, 27, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Rachel M. Pratt, 31, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the local law charges of unlicensed dog and dog at large. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
March 18, 2021
- Michael J. Maurer, 51, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
March 19, 2021
- Michael R. Burt, 44, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree strangulation (D felony) and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Hayley S. Hewitt, 22, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of resisting arrest.
March 20, 2021
- James S. Conley, 73, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law burn ban violation.
March 21, 2021
- Joseph J. Jewell, 49, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- John A. Durr, 25, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for obstructing emergency medical services and possession of a controlled substance in a non-original container.
- Jason D. Young, 43, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (three or more open suspensions on three or more dates) and unlicensed operator.