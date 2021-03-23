Madison County Courier

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Mar 23, 2021

Wynter is a 2-and-a-half brindle striped greyhound mix. He loves to be outside, enjoys exploring and needs lots of love and attention. He gets along famously with kids of all ages, and he enjoys the company of other dogs. He is a little on the dependent side (a ‘needy sweetie’) and a bit timid when you first meet him, but, oh, how he will blossom when he gets to know you.

Bagheera is a handsome 2-year-old fellow. He is a talkative and independent kitty who prefers to be on all four feet. He is okay with kids 15 and up. If you would like to setup a visit with Bagheera, call the shelter.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

