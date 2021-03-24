Friends of Rogers announces second annual electric car raffle

Friends of Rogers started its second annual electric car raffle Friday, March 19; the raffle is for a 2020 Tesla Model 3 worth $36,000 ARV. The raffle runs through 6 p.m. Oct. 15, 2021. The drawing will be held at noon Oct. 21 at Rogers Center and will be open to the public. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20 and other bundles are available. All details and rules for the raffle can be found at FriendsofRogers.org, “Win a Tesla.”

The first raffle, held in 2020, was a successful endeavor, even while the buildings were closed to the public and with ever-changing COVID restrictions for events and in-person activities. Friends of Rogers staff educated people on the features of driving an electric car and hopes to continue this as an annual piece of environmental education. The winner of the 2020 raffle was Virginia Huerfeld of Glenmont. The raffle in 2020 brought in revenue from ticket sales online, by mail and by phone amidst cancelation of all camps and other programs. This weekly revenue helped to sustain the nonprofit during the worst of the COVID restrictions and will again in 2021.

“We enjoyed introducing people to the electric vehicle last year and look forward to showing the car and educating people on driving electric this year, too,” Executive Director Simon Solomon said. “We also raise money for our environmental education programs in the process, which helps us while the buildings are closed and camps are still questionable.”

“With the temporary move of the store from the Visitor Center to the Bird Cabin this year, we expect that more people will see the car,” said Director of Development Heather Tehan. “Being closer to the trout ponds will allow for more people to buy fish food and other items in the store as well.”

The Visitor Center construction is underway with a fall 2021 date in mind for the unveiling of the new building with new exhibits and the brick campaign patio installation. As always, the trails are open and fish food available in the dispensers near the trout ponds.

The 2020 Tesla Model 3 is going to be on display at Rogers Center near the Bird Cabin during store hours, by appointment or by chance. The third Electric Car Show is scheduled for Oct. 3 to coincide with National Drive Electric Week. Last year’s event brought 22 EVs with a variety of electric vehicles on display and test rides given. For more information or to register, visit driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=2617. For more information on the Tesla raffle, visit friendsofrogers.org/ .

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. The staff is working in shifts between home, Bird Cabin and the Visitor Center. The Visitor Center building remains closed to the public with the restrooms open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and during any programs.

