Fall 2020 Dean’s Award with Distinction

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the fall 2020 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction.
- Lucille Langan of Cazenovia, a graduate of Cazenovia High School, is a history major
- Tarik Cigeroglu of Hamilton, a graduate of Hamilton Central School, is an undeclared major
- David Maynard of Hamilton, a graduate of Herriman High School, is a molecular biology major
- Aidan Woods of Hamilton, a graduate of Hamilton Central School, and is an undeclared major