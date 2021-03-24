Shredding events planned at Madison County Department of Solid Waste

The Madison County Department of Solid Waste is partnering with Proshred to provide two free residential document shredding events this year. DSW invites residents to attend either event, making sure to follow necessary safety precautions – wear a face covering, stay in your vehicle at all times and put the materials to be shredded in a location where the event staff can easily access them.

The dates are:

8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Buyea Road Residential Station, 6666 Buyea Road, Canastota; and

9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16, in Parry’s parking lot in Hamilton, 100 Utica St., Hamilton.

Residents can bring a maximum of four filing boxes of personal and confidential documents to be shredded. Material should be loose in boxes or paper bags and easily accessible in the back of the vehicle. Empty boxes will be returned to the vehicle; do not put items in plastic bags.

Medical documents, bank information, tax records and other paperwork containing account numbers or private details are ideal for drop off. Do not bring magazines, junk mail, phone books or photographs. Business waste will not be accepted.

“Many of our residents take advantage of our shred events as a safe and secure way to get rid of their confidential documents and we are excited to be hosting these events again this year,” said Madison County Recycling Coordinator Kristin Welch. “The material collected will be recycled into other paper products. Residents will be able to protect their personal information and, at the same time, help us rethink waste here in Madison County.”

In addition to the shred events, DSW is working with LOJO Technology to host Saturday drop-offs for electronic waste. Residents looking to recycle electronics such as computers and TVs can take their materials to LOJO Technology (634 Birchwood Drive, Oneida) year-round from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the following 2021 Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: April 24, July 17 and Oct. 2. Business waste will not be accepted.

Visit MadisonCountyRecycles.ny.gov for more information on the department’s special programs or follow them on Facebook at Madison County Solid Waste & Recycling.

