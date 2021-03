Madison County Office for the Aging, Inc., will host a COVID vaccination clinic (Pfizer) in partnership with Kinney’s Pharmacy Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Open Door Baptist Church, 3019 State Route 13, New Woodstock.

You must be:

A New York resident 50 years and older

Preschool through 12th-grade school faculty and staff

Child care workers

18 years and older with an underlying medical condition

This clinic is by appointment only; for more information, call 315.606.5080.

