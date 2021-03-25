CCE Livestock Program work team presents Considerations in Finishing Beef

With rising grain costs and limited forage inventories, how can beef producers continue to finish beef economically? How does your nutrition program impact final carcass quality and why is proper animal handling prior to harvest to important? Participate in a free Zoom meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, to find out more.

Solidifying the important connections between feeding management strategies and achieving targeted finishing weights in beef cattle will be discussed. All interested beef producers are encouraged to register in advance.

Topics include meeting the nutritional needs at all growth stages, from feeder to finishing phase; exploring alternative feed options considering raising grain costs or limited forage inventories; feed management effects on carcass quality and finish; carcass quality and the importance of proper animal handling prior to harvesting and more.

Our guest speakers include Assistant Professor and Beef Extension Specialist from Pennsylvania State Univ., Tara L. Felix and Mike Lapi, visiting instructor of animal agriculture with SUNY Cobleskill.

For more information, contact Marylynn Collins at 315.368.8603 or at mrm7@cornell.edu. Register here.

