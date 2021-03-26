Madison County opens up 18 and older will-call vaccine list

The Madison County Department of Health would like those who are 18 and older to know that we are establishing a will-call list for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The will-call list will be used when there are no-shows or extra doses of vaccine available.

“We do not want to waste any doses,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Now that there is more vaccine being allocated, we want to make sure those in our community have the opportunity to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19. Thousands of our residents have already been vaccinated. It shows that these vaccines are safe. Sign up today.”

To be placed on the will-call list, complete this online form or contact the Madison County COVID-19 hotline at 315.366.2770. We will contact you as soon as an appointment becomes available.

Take note that if you are called or emailed, it is for an appointment that day.

The MCDOH reminds the public there still are cases of COVID-19 in our community. Stay home if you have symptoms of illness, and limit how much you go out in public. If you do go out, wear a cloth face covering, watch your social distancing, and wash your hands. Even though people are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 is still in the community and we must work to limit the spread and protect each other.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at healthymadisoncounty.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related