Top Story

American Red Cross aids one after Madison fire

Mar 26, 2021

Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to one person after a fire Wednesday night on Route 12B in Madison, Madison County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to one adult. Volunteers also offered a comfort kit containing personal care items and emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

HOW TO HELP

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond, and recover from disasters in Central & Northern New York. Please visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now atredcross.org/volunteer.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information,please visitwww.redcross.org/enyand follow@RedCrossENYon Twitter.

