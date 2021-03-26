Canastota Public Library collaborates to provide high school equivalency tutoring

Are you thinking about getting your high school equivalency diploma – test-assessing secondary completion – previously known as the GED?

The Canastota Public Library, with Madison County Reads Ahead – a non-profit adult literacy service, have a free program that helps people study for TASC. Program participants must be at least 18 years of age and must not have a high school diploma.

After an initial evaluation (with COVID barriers in place), either tutoring or remote tutoring can be scheduled. Students receive free, weekly one-on-one instruction from a trained, dedicated tutor.

There is also some good news related to earning your high school equivalency diploma in that if the student passed a Regents test while still in school, the student has automatically passed the TASC test requirement for that subject. If the student passed all four of the required Regents tests (mathematics, social studies, science and English language arts), he or she will only need to take and pass one TASC test subject of their choice to receive the high school equivalency diploma.

Students may pick mathematics, social studies, science, reading or writing. Also, students with a Regents test passing requirement of 55 in high school, due to special education needs, are awarded the same credit as cited above.

If you or someone you know is interested in the TASC tutoring program, whether as a student or as a tutor, contact Canastota Public Library Literacy Coordinator Donna Bocketti at dboketti@gmail.com or MCRA Director Tara Truett at ttruett@midyork.org, or call 315.345.1468.

