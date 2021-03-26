NAHOF encourages participation in 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge

In follow-up to the February series Black History Matters, the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum encourages folks to engage in Dr. Ernie Moore’s 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge. The NAHOF website will provide the link to Moore’s self-paced program Monday, April 5, 2021. To access the Challenge, visit nationalabolitionhalloffameandmuseum.org and select the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge.

The free program provides several modes of accessing information delivered each day. The programs of the first week (five days) includes Understanding Systemic Racism, The Effects of Racism, Understanding Bias, Understanding Privilege and Cultural Competence. A tracking tool is supplied to personalize and chart individual progress.

The 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge was created by Moore (#BlackMind) and co-developed with Debby Irving and Dr. Marguerite Penick (#DiverseSolutions). The plan has been adopted by organizations, associations and corporations globally. Moore is the director of The Privilege Institute in Green Bay, Wis. He created the challenge to help people better understand issues surrounding equity, inclusion, privilege, leadership and supremacy, and to do so in a way that builds a habit of learning by stretching it over 21 days. NAHOF is pleased to be offering this 21-Day Challenge in partnership with Moore. As participants engage in the various activities over the next 21 days, they are encouraged to be sure to tag, comment, and follow 21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge | Facebook.

Moore received his Ph.D. in educational policy and leadership studies from the University of Iowa, with research on Black football players at Division III schools in the Midwest. For 10 years, Moore served as director of diversity at Brooklyn Friends School in Brooklyn and The Bush School in Seattle, Wash. In 1996, he started America & Moore, LLC, to provide comprehensive diversity, privilege and leadership trainings and workshops. Moore is co-editor of the publications Everyday White People Confront Racial and Social Injustice: 15 Stories and The White Women’s Guide to Teaching Black Males.

NAHOF is chartered by the state Education Department Board of Regents. NAHOF honors antislavery abolitionists, their work to end slavery and the legacy of that struggle and strives to complete the second, ongoing abolition – the moral conviction to end racism. NAHOF is located in historic Peterboro in the 200-year-old building in which abolitionists held the inaugural meeting of the New York State Antislavery Society in 1835. The Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark is an Underground Railroad site just down the street. For more information: gerritsmith.org, nationalabolitionhalloffameandmuseum.org and nahofm1835@gmail.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related